Kinross Gold shakes up leadership; COO Roberts to depart

Kinross Gold (KGC -2.3% ) says Senior VP and COO Lauren Roberts and Senior VP of Human Resources Gina Jardine will leave the company as part of a streamlining of its senior leadership team.

Paul Tomory will become Executive VP and CTO, broadening his portfolio to take on leadership of regional operations.

KGC also says Senior VPs of its three operating regions - the Americas, Russia and West Africa - will have increased accountability for the operational success of their respective regions.