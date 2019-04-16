Mass-market mix positive for Macau

Good news out of Macau was delivered this morning after data was releases by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The mix of mass-market revenue topped VIP revenue during Q1 to mark the first time that the higher-margin business accounted for more than 50% of all revenue.

The VIP business in Macau has been more sensitive to regulatory and trade news, and thus harder for analysts to model.

For Q1, VIP revenue in Macau was down 13% and mass market revenue rose 16%.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.