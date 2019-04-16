Sorrento establishes CBD unit; shares up 3%

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +3.4% ) has set up a new business unit focused on its water soluble cannabidiol (CBD) formulation technology.

The company says current CBD products are oil-based formulations, usually in sesame or olive oil, that can cause diarrhea in some users. The challenge to date has been the ability to achieve comparable concentrations considering the lipophilic (dissolving efficiently in fats) properties of CBD.

It has multiple water soluble formulations in stability studies and safety and pharmacokinetic studies in animals are in process. If bioequivalence is confirmed in animals, Sorrento plans to advance certain water-based formulations into human trials aimed at a 505(b)(2) registration pathway which allows the inclusion of data generated by third parties.

At present, it believes it can achieve CBD concentrates of 5 - 10% (50 - 100 mg/mL) for consumer products.