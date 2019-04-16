Lyft deters employee access to customer data - The Information

Sources tell The Information that Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has put "relatively minor" security measures in place to prevent employees from inappropriately accessing customer data.

Employees, including those originally hired by outside contracting firm, can still access customer data including names and cell phone numbers. But the screen pops up a warning that the employee's actions are logged and could be audited.

Lyft has made changes to its policies in the past year after someone claiming to be an insider said Lyft employees accessed personal information on celebrities and former romantic partners.