Dovish Fed remarks help stocks open higher

Stocks start higher, with the S&P resuming its advance within 1% of an all-time high, aided by dovish remarks by Federal Reserve officials; S&P and Dow both +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

Boston Fed's Eric Rosengren said the central bank does not need to adjust monetary policy at the moment, and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said rates can stay unchanged until the fall of 2020.

European bourses trade higher, with Germany's DAX +0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and France's CAC +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +2.4% .

In the U.S., health care ( +0.3% ) tops the early S&P 500 leaderboard following better than expected quarterly results from UnitedHealth ( -1.4% ) and Johnson & Johnson ( +2.5% ), while the materials ( -0.2% ) and real estate ( -0.1% ) sectors underperform.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, leaving the two-year yield flat at 2.39% and the 10-year yield up 2 bps to 2.57%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 96.98.