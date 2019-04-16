Select trucking stocks follow J.B. Hunt Transport lower

It's a mixed bag for the trucking sector following J.B. Hunt Transport's (JBHT -4.5% ) earnings report with seven names showing gains, another seven dipping below 1% and six names feeling some real JBHT pain.

The last category includes YRC Worldwide (YRCW -2.3% ), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX -2.7% ), U.S. Xpress (USX -2.1% ), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO -2.9% ), Schneider National (SNDR -1.6% ) and Heartland Express (HTLD -1.5% ).

