Select trucking stocks follow J.B. Hunt Transport lower

It's a mixed bag for the trucking sector following J.B. Hunt Transport's (JBHT -4.5%) earnings report with seven names showing gains, another seven dipping below 1% and six names feeling some real JBHT pain.
The last category includes YRC Worldwide (YRCW -2.3%), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX -2.7%), U.S. Xpress (USX -2.1%), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO -2.9%), Schneider National (SNDR -1.6%) and Heartland Express (HTLD -1.5%).
Previously: J.B. Hunt Transport -5% after earnings miss (April 15)
Previously: Trucking names mull poor J.B. Hunt results (April 16)
