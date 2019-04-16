AMD +2.4% as Sony teases PlayStation 5

Sony (SNE +1.2% ) previews the PlayStation 5 in an interview with Wired and the next-gen console will support 8K graphics, 3D audio, and is backward compatible with PlayStation 4 games.

The new hardware includes an eight-core CPU based on AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) third-gen Ryzen line and a custom GPU based on AMD's Radeon Navi hardware, reiterating an earlier Digitimes report on AMD's 7nm processors and the next-gen PlayStation.

Sony didn't provide a release date but said it wouldn't release this year. Digitimes suggested AMD's chips would be ready by Q3 2020 for the console's H2 2020 release.