New equity offerings top buybacks by widest margin since June 2015

New equity offerings in March of $39.1B, a high for the third month of the year, while new stock buyback fell to a 12-month low of $29.8B, reports TrimTabs Investment Research.

So far in April, new offerings continue to outpace new buybacks. Buybacks, though, should pick up in coming weeks as more companies report earnings.

Ratio of corporate buying (new cash takeovers plus new stock buybacks) to new offerings dropped to 1.5-to-1 since the start of March, down from an average of 4.5-to-1 in the past 12 months.