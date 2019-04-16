Shakeup in the flavored seltzer market

PepsiCo's (PEP -0.9% ) Bubly brand increased its flavored seltzer market share to 6.5% from 2.3% a year ago during a 13-week tracking period ending last week, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) flavored seltzer market share fell to 18.7% from 19.3% over the same time period.

Privately-held Taking Rain's flavored seltzer market share went up to 17.4% from 16.7%.

National Beverage's (FIZZ +1.4% ) flavored seltzer market share dropped to 15.1% from 18.4%.

Coca-Cola's (KO -0.3% ) flavored market share went to 6.1% from 6.0%.

Privately-held Polar's flavored market share went to 6.1% from 6.0%.