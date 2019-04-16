KKR's McVey likes real estate, infrastructure

KKR's Henry McVey, who heads global macro and asset allocation, favors real estate in his report "The Uncomfortable Truth."

"Specifically, our call to arms is still to own Real Estate Equity via Opportunistic Real Estate for capital appreciation and B-piece Commercial Real Estate Credit to generate some outsized income," he writes.

Real estate is a "compelling diversifier," since provides cash flow and has a supply-demand cycle that's often separate from the broader economic environment, McVey says.

Among his points: Infrastructure remains one of KKR's larger overweight positions; suggests that investors consider "shortening portfolio duration and owning more collateralized assets linked to nominal GDP"; continues to advocate flexibility across mandates in Fixed Income, liquid credit in particular.

