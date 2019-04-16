McDermott reaches milestone at Cameron LNG; shares +10%

McDermott (MDR +10.4% ) surges following news that Train 1 of the Cameron LNG project in Louisiana has reached the final commissioning stage.

This includes the introduction of pipeline feed gas into Train 1 of the liquefaction export facility, the precursor for the production of liquefied natural gas.

Once Train 1 is operational, it will be able to produce 4M mt/year of LNG.

The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12M mt/year, or ~1.7B cf/day.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Total (NYSE:TOT), Mitsui and Japan LNG Investment LLC.