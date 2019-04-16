Alphabet starts 2019 with strong U.S. spending - OTR

Alphabet's (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.1% ) Google search and YouTube U.S. spending fundamentals started the year strong, according to OTR Global.

Google search spending was up 15% to 18% Y/Y in Q1 and Q2 compared to 16% to 19% in Q4.

YouTube video ad spend was up 24% to 27% in Q1, flat with Q4.

The firm cites “demand for A.I.-enabled bidding automation and inventory innovation with Responsive Ads.”

OTR says Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q1 U.S. spending growth "remained robust" but the impact to Google's budgets "remains minuscule."