Entergy to exit merchant nuclear power with Indian Point sale

Entergy (ETR -0.2% ) agrees to a post-shutdown sale of its Indian Point nuclear power plant in New York to Holtec International, completing the sale of its entire remaining merchant nuclear fleet for decommissioning.

Indian Point's number one unit has been shut down since 1974, unit number two will be shut down in 2020 and unit three will shut down in 2021; at that time, the sale will take effect and the plants will be torn down.

Holtec has created a joint venture with SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) to perform the decommissioning work.

The transaction must be approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the New York Public Service Commission.