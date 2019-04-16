Female workers describe sexist culture Anadarko's Denver office

Chevron's (CVX +0.6% ) $33B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1.2% ) may have a gender problem, as Bloomberg reports former APC female employees say they were sexually harassed, paid less than their male counterparts and punished for reporting inappropriate behavior.

"Anadarko has a culture of treating women as sexual playthings who are present at work merely for men's sexual gratification," said one former female employee in describing a toxic culture in the Denver satellite office, where 550 of APC's 4,700 employees work.

APC disputes the characterizations but says it has taken steps to address complaints, including launching sexual harassment and bias training, increasing awareness of the company's 24-hour anonymous hotline and strengthening its policy on retaliation.