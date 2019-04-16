Wired report on Sony's next-gen console rattles videogame sector

Videogame-related stocks are on watch after a Wired exclusive story on Sony's (SNE +0.9% ) nex-gen PlayStation indicates that the new console won't be arriving in stores in 2019. The extended release timeframe means some videogame spending could be delayed until the console arrives.

Of interest to gamers, Wired's digging says the PlayStation 5 (expected name) will feature a CPU based on the third generation of AMD's Ryzen line and contains eight cores of the new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. The PS5 won't be a cloud-only console and will still be backwards compatible with games for the PS4.