Ximen Mining to expand metal exploration activities

Ximen Mining (OTCQB:XXMMF +3.2% ) announces to significantly expand its precious metals exploration efforts for 2019, with filing a permit application this month, for a Brett property near Vernon, BC, to extend the mine drift along the trend of the Main Zone and conduct underground drilling.

291 tonne bulk sample was previously mined from the Main Zone, with average grade from the smelter was 27.74 grams gold/tonne and 63.7 grams silver /tonne.

At the Kenville Gold Mine near Nelson, BC, a detailed compilation of exploration and historic mining information is planned with an aim of defining targets for possible trial mining.

The Company is also initiating field work at the recently acquired Providence property of 12,900 hectares near Greenwood, BC, that covers 11 known mineral occurrences.