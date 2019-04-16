Abbott Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.49B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, abt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.