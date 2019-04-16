Talos Energy maintains high hopes for Zama appraisal program

Talos Energy (TALO +1.8% ) is higher after reporting a successful appraisal well and production test at its Zama discovery, located in Block 7 in the offshore portion of Mexico’s prolific Sureste Basin.

The Zama-2 ST1 appraisal well is the second of three appraisal penetrations drilled by Talos and its partners to better define the resource potential of the Zama discovery, which is estimated to hold 400M-800M recoverable boe and expected to start production by 2022-23.

Talos says the production rate of 7,900 boe/day "from two zones in a very simple rate-restricted test over only a portion of the total pay column confirmed our expectations that the Zama wells will provide exceptional productivity."

Talos is the operator of Block 7 in a consortium with partners Sierra Oil & Gas and Premier Oil.