Signature Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.77 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $332.88M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sbny has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.