Crown Castle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (+552.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cci has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.