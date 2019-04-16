Pier 1 Imports Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-214.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $420.73M (-17.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pir has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.