SL Green Realty Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.70 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $244.08M (+13.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, slg has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.