Plexus Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $779.02M (+11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, plxs has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.