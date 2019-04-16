JBS expected to see rally due to African Swine Fever impact

JBS (OTC:JBSAF, OTCQX:JBSAY) trades 10% higher in Brazil as the impact of the African Swine Fever in China becomes more significant.

Morgan Stanley is on top of the ASF development with an upgrade on JBS to Overweight.

"The market is widely anticipating inflation in protein prices due to the rapid contraction in China's domestic hog herd (over 15% in the last 8 months, or ~7% of global pork supply). We think the rally has only begun and that the long-term impacts of ASF are still not understood," advises the firm. In regard to JBS, Morgan Stanley says the company's combination of scale, positioning, spare capacity and access to China sets it apart. The analyst team sees +25% upside to the current equity valuation.