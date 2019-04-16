Bow Street says Mack-Cali dismissed proposal `hastily'

Mack-Cali (CLI -1.9% ) investor Bow Street reiterates its proposal to acquire the REIT's office portfolio, saying the proposal was "hastily and publicly" rejected by Mack-Cali before any "meaningful inquiry" about valuation, structure, tax or other implications.

Bow Street nominates four independent director candidates to Mack-Cali board, adding that it's important that the board is willing to "seriously explore all solutions to maximize stockholder value."

Under terms of the proposal, Mack-Cali stockholders would receive an expected net cash consideration of $8-$10 per share and an equity distribution of a new high-growth apartment REIT, comprised of Mack-Cali's current multifamily portfolio with a calculated NAV of $19.20 per share.

