Fitch Ratings positive on Disney

Fitch Ratings updates on Disney (DIS -1.1% ) after factoring in last week's presentation on the new Disney+ service.

"We view Disney's goal of 60 million-90 million global Disney+ subscribers by 2024 as ambitious, but achievable, particularly as consumers continue to cut the cord on more expensive traditional cable bundles," says the ratings agency

Fitch expects a drag on Disney's profit from the low pricing set, but sees the measure as necessary to achieve scale.

Over the long haul, Fitch expects Disney's new service to challenge Netflix's market dominance globally.

Fitch keeps an A rating and Stable outlook on Disney.