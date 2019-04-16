Youngevity +5% post Q4 results

Youngevity (YGYI +5% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 12% Y/Y to $36.11M.

Direct selling segment revenues decreased 9.2% Y/Y to $32.4M and Commercial coffee segment revenues decreased 30.6% Y/Y to $3.7M, this decrease was primarily attributed to timing of shipments in our green coffee business.

Overall gross margin declined 20 bps to 57.9%; direct selling gross margin also declined 59 bps to 66.36% and gross profit in the commercial coffee segment was a loss of $0.5M compared to a loss of $0.2M Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 99 bps to 1.72%.

Cash & equivalents were $2.9M (+332.8% Y/Y) and total stockholders' equity was $22.98M (+208.7% Y/Y).

2019 Guidance: Revenue of $220-240M, which represents a projected annual growth rate between 35%-48% Y/Y; Commercial hemp segment between $45-50M;

“Returning to profitability remains a key focus of the business for 2019." said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity International.

