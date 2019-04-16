FuelCell Energy cuts 135 workers; shares slide 11%

FuelCell Energy (FCEL -11.6% ) plunges a day after cutting nearly a third of its workforce to save $11.5M annually and disclosing the departure of COO Anthony Rauseo.

A Bloomberg profile out today says FCEL has been "reduced to a shell of the company it was... With seemingly no savior waiting in the wings, FuelCell may struggle to stay afloat."

FCEL tells Bloomberg that it is working to attract capital, citing a $23M project financing from Fifth Third Bank for a site in Connecticut and a $100M construction finance facility with Generate Capital.

NRG Energy has been a key backer and has provided a $40M revolving credit facility to help FCEL build power plants, but that credit line may expire this year, and FCEL faces a grim future without another large investor willing to provide more money at the company's technology, says Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin.