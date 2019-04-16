PepsiCo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.68B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pep has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.