U.S. Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.62B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, USB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.