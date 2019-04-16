Kansas City Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $669.08M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KSU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.