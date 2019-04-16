PolyOne Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $922.33M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pol has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.