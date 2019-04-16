Las Vegas Sands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.48B (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lvs has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.