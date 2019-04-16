Kinder Morgan Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.63B (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.

