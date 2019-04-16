Atlassian Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.68M (+36.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TEAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.