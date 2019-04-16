Averages in the green, but healthcare, real estate slide

The three major U.S. stock averages trim gains as declining real estate and health-care stocks partly offset gains among financial and IT stocks.

The S&P 500's gain of 0.1% at midday trading in New York, compares with as much as 0.4% earlier; Nasdaq rises 0.3% vs. +0.5% earlier Tuesday morning; the Dow, up 0.2% , had risen as much as 0.6% earlier.

By sector, financials ( +0.7% ), information technology ( +0.4% ), and consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) outpace the broader market, while real estate (-1.5%) and health care (-0.6%) trail.

Notable movers by name include BlackRock ( +2.6% ), Progressive Corp. ( +6.4% ), Netflix ( +3.0% ), UnitedHealth ( -3.7% ), Anthem ( -5.6% ), and Simon Property Group ( -3.0% ).

Crude oil rises 0.4% to $63.63 per barrel while gold drops 1.0% to $1,277.90 per ounce.

10-year Treasury price falls, pushing yield up 3.5 basis points to 2.587%.