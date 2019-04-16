Averages in the green, but healthcare, real estate slide

The three major U.S. stock averages trim gains as declining real estate and health-care stocks partly offset gains among financial and IT stocks.
The S&P 500's gain of 0.1% at midday trading in New York, compares with as much as 0.4% earlier; Nasdaq rises 0.3% vs. +0.5% earlier Tuesday morning; the Dow, up 0.2%, had risen as much as 0.6% earlier.
By sector, financials (+0.7%), information technology (+0.4%), and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) outpace the broader market, while real estate (-1.5%) and health care (-0.6%) trail.
Notable movers by name include BlackRock (+2.6%), Progressive Corp. (+6.4%), Netflix (+3.0%), UnitedHealth (-3.7%), Anthem (-5.6%), and Simon Property Group (-3.0%).
Crude oil rises 0.4% to $63.63 per barrel while gold drops 1.0% to $1,277.90 per ounce.
10-year Treasury price falls, pushing yield up 3.5 basis points to 2.587%.
Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 97.02.
