ADTRAN Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+79.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.85M (+16.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.