Bank OZK Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.73M (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ozk has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.