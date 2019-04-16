FDA orders removal of vaginal mesh devices from U.S.

Citing the lack of a "reasonable assurance" of safety and effectiveness, the FDA has ordered the immediate removal of surgical mesh products for the transvaginal repair of pelvic organ prolapse from the U.S. market. The action applies to the two remaining suppliers: Boston Scientific (BSX -2.7% ) and Coloplast.

The agency classified the devices as Class III (high risk) in 2016, requiring manufacturers to submit premarket approval (PMA) applications.

BSX subsequently filed PMAs for its Uphold LITE Vaginal Support System and Xenform Soft Tissue Repair System and Coloplast did the same for its Restorelle DirectFix Anterior. In February, an FDA advisory panel recommended that effectiveness should be based on the devices' superiority to native tissue repair at 36 months while the criterion for safety should be equivalence with native tissue repair. The FDA agreed and decided not to approve the products since the companies failed to provide said data.

BSX, Coloplast, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.8% ) and Becton, Dickinson's C.R. Bard (BDX -0.5% ) are still dealing with thousands of product liability lawsuits in the matter.

Previously: FDA beefs up requirements for surgical mesh products (Jan. 4, 2016)