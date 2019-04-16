Sallie Mae Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Apr. 16, 2019 5:35 PM ETSLM Corporation (SLM)SLMBy: SA News Team
- Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $385.33M (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, slm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.