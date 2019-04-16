Texas Capital Bancshares Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $254.43M (+10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tcbi has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.