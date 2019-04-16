Flexible Solutions's Q1 revenue doubles

Flexible Solutions International (FSI +4.3% ) reported revenue growth of ~102% Y/Y to $8.470M in Q1.

CEO, Dan O'Brien states, "The quarter showcases the effects of the acquisition last fall, the effort we have been making to grow internal sales and the exceptional work of our team from factory staff to senior scientists. Each FSI employee should be proud of their contribution to this record result." Mr. O'Brien continues, "This quarter is likely to be indicative of the remaining quarters in 2019."

The company will release its Q1 results after market close on May 15, 2019.