Cathay General Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.64M (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, caty has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.