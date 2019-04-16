Health insurers under pressure after UNH Q1 call

Health insurers and managed care providers are in the red after UnitedHealth Group (UNH -3.9% ) posted better-than-expected Q1 results this morning, normally a bullish event for the sector. In this case, though, comments by CEO David Wichmann during the conference call that universal insurance coverage would result in a "wholesale disruption" in American healthcare appears to have spooked investors, except online insurance exchange operator Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ +4.2% ), albeit on below-average volume.

Selected tickers: WellCare Health Plans (WCG -2.7% ); Triple-S Management (GTS -0.6% ); Molina Healthcare (MOH -7% ); Humana (HUM -5.6% ); Civitas Solutions (CIVI); Cigna (CI -5.2% ); Centene (CNC -4.5% ); Anthem (ANTM -5.9% )