Hospital operators in health insurer/managed care downdraft

The selloff in the managed care/health insurance space precipitated by comments from UnitedHealth's CEO during this morning's earnings call has engulfed hospital operators.
Apparently adding to the sour mood were comments during Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +1.8%) Q1 call about modest negative trends in hospital admissions and lab procedures.
Selected tickers: Universal Health Services (UHS -4.1%); Surgery Partners (SGRY -9.8%); SunLink Health Systems (SSY); Select Medical Holdings (SEM -3.4%); Tenet Healthcare (THC -8.3%); Community Health Systems (CYH -7.1%); HCA Healthcare (HCA -7.8%)
