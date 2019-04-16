Morgan Stanley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.96B (-10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ms has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.