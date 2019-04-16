Wynn Resorts said to propose Steve Wynn ban

A proposal to ban Steve Wynn from all properties run by Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.9% ) was part of the legal brief filed by the company last week with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission aimed at landing approval for a Boston-area license, according to GGR Asia.

The ban would also apply to casinos operated by the company's Wynn Macau subsidiary.

The dramatic move by Wynn Resorts is another step in distancing the casino operator from its founder, who has been accused by dozens of people of sexual misconduct.