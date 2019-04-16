Bank of New York Mellon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.01B (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bk has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.