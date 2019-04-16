United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.04 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+18.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, uri has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.