Pentair Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $795.82M (-37.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pnr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.